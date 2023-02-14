Prosecutors Dismissed Felony Gun Charge Against Alleged MSU Attacker in 2019

Prosecutors dismissed felony gun charges against the alleged Michigan State University attacker in 2019, charging him with a misdemeanor.

The felony charge was the result of Anthony McRae allegedly carrying a concealed firearm on his person without having a concealed carry permit.

The Detroit News reported that the misdemeanor charges placed the alleged attacker on probation for a total of 18 months. Had the felony charges been pursued, the attacker would have been barred from gun possession for life. But the ban on buying and possessing a gun was only temporary in light of the misdemeanor probation.

The Detroit Free Press noted Ingham County prosecutor John Dewane saying, “The misdemeanor conviction did not prevent him from purchasing, owning, or possessing a firearm after he successfully completed his terms of probation.”

SUSPECT PHOTOS: The suspect is a Black male, shorter in stature, red shoes, jean jacket, wearing a baseball cap that is navy with a lighter brim. pic.twitter.com/9blppnX5U3 — MSU Police and Public Safety (@msupolice) February 14, 2023

Dewane also noted, “[The alleged attacker] would have been barred from legally purchasing, owning, or possessing a firearm if he would have been convicted of the (concealed weapons) charge.”

The alleged attacker’s probation ended in May 2021.

In an earlier report, Breitbart News indicated that police said the alleged attacker had no connection to Michigan State University and that law enforcement does not know what his motive was.

