On Friday the Charleston County Sheriff’s Office released dashcam video of a felon allegedly shooting at sheriff’s deputies, striking one three times then dying after the deputy returned fire.

As a felon, the suspect possessed his gun illegally.

The River City Post noted that the shooting occurred just before 4 p.m. on May 7.

Deputy Evan Cubbage approached the passenger side of the vehicle in which the suspect was riding and Deputy Alexander Hodge was just a few steps behind him.

Cubbage is directing the suspect to get out and the car and tells him not reach for anything.

The suspect responds, “I’m not reaching for nothing man.”

Suddenly, Cubbage yells to Hodge, “He’s got a gun!” and gunshots rang out:

The suspect allegedly fires numerous times and Cubbage runs around to the driver’s side of the car, when he takes a quick defensive position and returns fire. He then runs around the front the vehicle and swings wide, opening fire again and fatally shooting suspect.

WJCL reported that the suspect was identified as 28-year-old James Rakeem Pierce.

Live 5 News quoted Charleston County Sheriff Kristin Graziano saying, “This video is difficult to watch. I am angered by the violence directed at those who lay their lives on the line daily to protect our citizens.”

She added, “The deputies’ advanced training prevented us from having to bury one of our own. They acted appropriately and professionally under fire from a convicted felon who was illegally carrying a firearm. I am so thankful that these deputies were able to return home to their families. We are thankful for the community’s support.”

