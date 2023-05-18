Maine State Rep. Suzanne Salisbury (D) voiced support for gun control measures moving through the state legislature, suggesting lawmakers have to look beyond the Second Amendment and act in light of “real world experience.”

Salisbury’s observation comes as Maine Democrats are pushing universal background checks and a 72-hour waiting period for gun purchases.

WMTW noted that state Rep. Matt Harrington (R) opposes gun control, specifically worrying that universal background checks might violate Second Amendment rights and lead to a gun registry.

Harrington said, “I just think it’s contrary to the Second Amendment. The first step in confiscation, generally, is a registry. So, it’s a slippery slope when you start going down that path.”

Salisbury responded with her comment about not being hedged in by the Second Amendment, saying, “If we focus solely on a sentence in the constitution without putting in real world experience, we’re missing an opportunity.”

On April 4, 2023, the Maine Beacon reported that Democrats were pushing gun control because of crimes witnessed in states other than Maine.

According to the Beacon, “[Maine] … has yet to see a mass shooting.”

House Speaker Rachel Talbot Ross (D) made clear that a shooting in Canada was part of the impetus for pushing universal background checks in Maine.

California has universal background checks and a waiting period for gun purchases. California also has a gun registry and leads the nation in “active shooter incidents.”

