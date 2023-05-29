Good Guy with Gun Takes out Shooter in Strip Club Parking Lot

A man who opened fire in a parking lot outside a strip club near Ft. Worth, Texas, Sunday, managed to wound three people before being shot and killed by armed club security.

The Associated Press reported the shooting followed a fight inside the club, Temptations Cabaret, which resulted in the man being ejected from the business.

He opened fire in the parking lot, wounding three people before being shot by security.

The Forth Worth Star-Telegram noted the wounded shooter was transported to a hospital where he later died.

The strip club has already been the focus of county commissioners who believe it should be closed down for posing a safety threat to the community.

Tarrant County Commissioner Manny Ramirez released a statement following the Sunday morning shooting, in which he said, “When we recognize that there is a clear and present danger to the public, we have the legal and moral obligation to do something about it … I have requested that the County Administrator of Tarrant County and the District Attorney of Tarrant County take all necessary and legal steps to immediately shutter this dangerous establishment.”

