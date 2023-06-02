Suspect with Nintendo Duck Hunt Gun Arrested After Robbery

Twenty-five-year-old David Joseph Dalesandro was arrested with a spray-painted Nintendo Duck Hunt gun which he allegedly used in the holdup of a York County, South Carolina, Kwik Stop.

Dalesandro allegedly robbed the store Tuesday around 5:45 p.m., WLOS reported. It is not clear whether he brandished the gun or simply kept it where it was visible in his waistband.

The York County, South Carolina, Sheriff’s Office released a picture of the gun:

The store clerk handed over $300.

Dalesandro was apprehended by police in a Dollar General parking lot just down the street from the Kwik Stop, WYFF noted.

Deputies noted that the Nintendo Duck Hunt gun was still in Dalesandro’s pants when they located him.

