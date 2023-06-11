6 Shot Outside Club in Democrat-Controlled Houston

Six people were shot and injured outside a club shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday morning in Democrat-controlled Houston.

The New York Post reported that one of the injured was in critical condition.

Click2Houston noted that “those who were injured are in their late twenties and early thirties.”

There was an alleged disturbance inside the club that spilled into the parking lot. Police do not know how many individuals may have fired shots.

Off-duty officers were working at a location near the club and are working with investigators. Surveillance video is being examined as well.

Police indicated the area of Houston in which the club is located has seen “previous problems.”

Breitbart News reported that four people in a funeral procession were shot Saturday in Democrat-controlled Chicago:

Two of the Chicago shootings were in one vehicle in the procession and two others were in another.

The gunmen were riding in a white pickup truck and pulled up beside the procession and opened fire.

