Brady Campaign Uses ‘Bogus’ D.C. Active Shooter Call to Push Gun Control

The Washington, DC, police chief described Wednesday’s active shooter call as “bogus,” but the Brady Campaign–and campaign president Kris Brown–are using it to push gun control anyway.

The call police received was of an active shooter near Senate office buildings.

NBC News quoted DC police chief Thomas Manger reacting to the reports of a shooter, saying, “We found no confirmation that there was an active shooter, and that this may have been a bogus call.”

But Brady Campaign’s Kris Brown used the false alarm to blame guns:

When even our members of Congress experience active shooter lockdowns, we know something is deeply broken. And let's be clear: It's about the guns. #GunReformNow #EnoughIsEnough pic.twitter.com/dvgZKb70LY — Kris Brown | President, bradyunited.org (@KrisB_Brown) August 2, 2023

The Brady Campaign tweeted for more action against guns, writing, “No American — whether senators, schoolchildren, workers, movie-goers, shoppers, or worshippers — should have to live under the constant threat of active shooters. We can and must change this daily reality.”

Brown and the Brady Campaign were mocked on Twitter for piggybacking on a non-existent shooting to push gun control.

One Twitter user wrote, “Maybe wait first and confirm the story before spewing the same lies and propaganda.”

Other Twitter users wrote, “What guns? There was no shooter,” “Maybe you shouldn’t be so quick. There was no actual shooter just a swatting,” and “Yet another False Flag Operation, seeking more gun control.”

RELATED — WATCH “Guns Don’t Kill People, People Kill People”: GOP Congresswoman Rips Dems’ Knee-Jerk Gun Control Push After Nashville

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.