3 Shot, Killed in Hookah Lounge in Gun-Controlled Washington State

Three people were killed and another six injured after shoots were fired in a Hookah Lounge in gun-controlled Seattle, Washington, Sunday around 4:30 a.m.

KIRO 7 reported that police found five firearms at the scene.

Details are scant, but a 22-year-old man and a 32-year-old man are among the deceased.

ABC News noted that one of the six injured persons is in critical condition.

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks Washington as the No. 10 state in the country for gun control strength.

Washington has all the gun controls Democrats are currently pushing in the U.S. House and Senate. Those controls include universal background checks, a red flag law, an “assault weapons” ban, a “high-capacity” magazine ban, regulations on firearms Democrats describe as “ghost guns,” a gun storage law, and numerous other controls.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.