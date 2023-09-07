11 Percent Tax on Guns, Ammo, Passes in California Senate

A proposed 11 percent tax on guns and ammunition passed the California Senate on Thursday and returns to the state’s assembly for one more vote before going to Gov. Gavin Newsom’s (D) desk.

Breitbart News reported the on the proposed tax August 23, noting that it was sponsored by California Assemblyman Jesse Gabriel (D).

The Associated Press (AP) noted that the tax is being presented as a way to raise money for school safety.

The AP did not provide specifics on how the tax revenue would increase school safety, apart from saying it would go toward “gun violence prevention programs and security improvements at public schools.”

California bars K-12 teachers from being armed to protect their students and it also prohibits concealed carry permit holders from being armed on college campuses for self-defense.

California Rifle and Pistol Association President Chuck Michel rejected the proposed tax, saying, “It’s a poll tax. It’s a tax on exercising a constitutional right,”

Michel added, “We’re going to have to file a lawsuit to challenge it.”

