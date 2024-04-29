President Joe Biden’s approval rating average (38.7 percent) in the 13th quarter is the lowest of any president recorded, Gallup polling found on Friday.

Biden’s terrible approval numbers of his 13th quarter in office, which began on January 20 and ended April 19, suggests he will have a difficult time winning reelection.

Presidents historically need to average around 50 percent to win reelection.

“Jimmy Carter is the only other president with a sub-50% average in his 13th quarter. Three of the four prior presidents who had 13th-quarter approval averages below 50% lost their reelection bids, with Obama the exception,” Gallup reported.

Eisenhower: 73.2 percent

Nixon: 53.7 percent

Carter: 47.7 percent

Reagan: 54.5 percent

G.H.W. Bush: 41.8 percent

Clinton: 53 percent

G.W. Bush: 51 percent

Obama: 45.9 percent

Trump: 46.8 percent

Biden: 38.7 percent

Dating back to 1945, Biden’s most recent quarterly average ranks 277th out of 314 presidential quarters, Gallup reported:

Four of the six presidents who were reelected — Richard Nixon, Ronald Reagan, Bill Clinton and George W. Bush — averaged between 51% and 55% approval during their 13th quarters. Another, Dwight Eisenhower, had the highest average for a president at this stage of his presidency, 73.2%. From a broader historical perspective, Biden’s most recent quarterly average ranks 277th out of 314 presidential quarters in Gallup records dating to 1945. That puts it in the bottom 12% of all presidential quarters. … The latest quarterly average for Biden is technically the lowest of his presidency to date, though not meaningfully different from the previous quarter’s 39.0%. After Biden averaged better than 50% approval during his first two quarters in office, his subsequent readings have been near 40%.

The poll sampled 1,001 adults from April 1-22 with a 4-point margin of error.

