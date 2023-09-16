Background checks for ammunition purchases and a $2.50 fee for ammo sales are now the law of the land in Gov. Kathy Hochul’s (D) New York.

My Twin Tiers reported that background checks took effect Wednesday. Simultaneously, New York law changed to place background checks under the auspices of the New York State Police.

The $2.50 fee was added for ammunition to cover police costs in conducting a point-of-sale background check and a $9.00 fee was added on guns to cover the background check there.

The Olean Times Herald noted that the ammunition checks and the background check fee system are part of legislation that Hochul “signed into law in July 2022” as New York Democrats reacted to the June 23, 2022, Bruen decision.

Mike Bloomberg’s Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York second only to California in gun control strength.

New York has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, universal background checks, a red flag law, permit requirements for gun purchases, permit requirements for concealed carry, firearm storage laws, “ghost gun” regulations, a hate crime prohibited purchasers’ list, and now, background checks on ammunition sales, a $2.50 fee on ammo sales, and a $9.00 fee on gun sales.

Despite these myriad gun controls, Everytown noted that nearly 950 people die a firearm-related death in New York each year.

