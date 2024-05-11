During a Trump rally at Wildwood, New Jersey, on Saturday, NFL Hall of Fame linebacker Lawrence Taylor said he had “always been a Democrat until” he met former President Donald Trump.

“I just wanted to say, I grew up a Democrat and I’ve always been a Democrat until I met this man right here,” Taylor said pointing to Trump behind him. “He will not have to worry about nobody in my family ever voting for a Democrat again.”

Before leaving the NFL, Taylor was the NFL’s Defensive Player of the Year three times, according to Fox News.

During his time in the NFL, Taylor also went on to win two Super Bowls and received the title of the Most Valuable Player for the 1986 NFL season, according to the outlet.

BREAKING: Trump Brings NFL Legends Lawrence Taylor and Ottis Anderson Up on Stage in New Jersey: “I grew up a Democrat and I’ve always been a Democrat until I met this man right here.” WATCH pic.twitter.com/nRKzxIrU0J — Simon Ateba (@simonateba) May 12, 2024

Taylor was also joined on stage during the Trump rally with former NFL player Ottis Anderson. Anderson had played for the St. Louis Cardinals and the New York Giants.

“Don’t you just love that guy? Don’t you just love that guy?” Anderson said. “I tell you, it has been a very exciting day. You guys, not one person left here, you’re still here yelling and screaming.”

An Emerson College Polling/PIX11/The Hill survey from April found that 46 percent of voters in New Jersey supported President Joe Biden, 39 percent supported Trump, and 15 percent were undecided.