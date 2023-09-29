Estranged Husband Allegedly Breaks into Ex-Wife’s Home, Gets Shot in Chest

A Midwest City, Oklahoma, woman’s estranged husband allegedly broke into her house shortly before noon on Wednesday, and her boyfriend shot him in the chest.

KOCO reported that the home was located “in the 2100 block of Flannery Drive.”

The woman and her boyfriend were alerted to the estranged husband’s presence by barking dogs, FOX 25 noted. The boyfriend went to investigate the cause of the barking and allegedly discovered the estranged husband, 34-year-old Mauricio Alexander Delarosa, in the home.

The boyfriend fired one shot at the estranged husband, striking him in the chest.

Gabrielle, a resident in the same area where the house is located, commented on the incident, saying, “People just be breaking into other people’s houses over here and … I guess that’s what’s going on. And I’m just glad that it’s open carry in this state because people need to be able to protect [themselves].”

She added, “I guess they see targets, but I’m telling you, you think them single moms aren’t armed, or, you know, them single dads or people are not going to protect their home. You come in them doors you know and you’re not invited you might get filled up with holes. And that’s just the honest truth.”

