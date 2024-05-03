Jeff Daniels: Midwesterners Are Done with Trump’s ‘Lack of Decency’

Actor Jeff Daniels said Friday on MSNBC’s “Deadline” that he believed midwesterners were done with former President Donald Trump’s “lack of decency.”

On the New York business document trial, Daniels said, “I know this is costing him where I live in Michigan. This is costing him votes.”

He continued, “There’s just a lack of decency that Donald has kind of hitched his wagon to. He keeps telling us these things. You know, I mean, I look at the trial every day, and you watch what happens in the trial, and then you watch him talk about it like it was an amazing day. No, it wasn’t. It really wasn’t. Quit trying to tell us like you’re a bad salesman on my front porch selling me a vacuum cleaner that’s the greatest vacuum cleaner in your life. You’ve never seen anything like it. That’s what bad salesman do.”

Host Nicolle Wallace said, “That’s what he did. He sold water, steaks, he’s selling Bibles now.”

Daniels said, “He’s a bad Willy Loman. It’s the fraud. It’s the emperor has to clothes, we get that. I’m not talking about the people on the right, MAGA, they’re going to go. People on the left are there, but it’s the people in the middle, in the middle of the country, not the Hollywood liberals. It’s the Midwestern independents who are sitting there listening, going, somebody tells me the truth. Somebody treat me with an intelligence. Somebody be decent and talk to me straight because we need to change this country. We need to change what’s going on because where we’re headed is, you know, I would like to think that the people in the middle are over him, and they are going to demand more of the Republican Party. The Republican Party dropped the ball when they brought in Sarah Palin, for instance.”

He continued, “Then they doubled down and hitched their wagon to Trump. Then they went further down the rabbit hole with Trump, and here’s where they are.”

Daniels added, “I know Republicans who went with Trump to get their tax cuts and then maybe it’s DeSantis, and then it was Nikki Haley, and now they’re throwing up their hands. What everybody wants is decency. They want respect again.”

