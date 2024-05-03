University of Chicago Anti-Israel Encampment Demands HIV Tests, Dental Dams, Plan B

An organizer involved in the anti-Israel, pro-Hamas encampment at the University of Chicago released a list of needed supplies, which includes Plan B, HIV tests, vaseline, and much, much more.

UChicago United for Palestine, which describes itself as a “coalition currently committed to Palestinian liberation and racial justice at The University of Chicago,” posted a list of items needed for the encampment at the university, listing more than two dozen items.

The organization listed the items “needed most” at the top, which include a table, wound-packing gauze, heat gloves, portable chargers, CAT tourniquets, goggles, emergency bandages, trauma shears, and more.

But the list also contained several sexual-oriented items, including dental dams for oral sex, HIV tests, and Plan B.

Additionally, the list asked for menstrual cups, vaseline, disposable stethoscopes, and buckets with lids:

UChicago encampment requests Plan B, HIV tests and dental dams, per a post on the organizers' Instagram pic.twitter.com/EEbzLqraMX — Gabby Deutch (@GSDeutch) May 2, 2024

The list coincides with demands from the protesters involved in the “Palestine Solidarity Encampment” at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA), as they have requested very specific items as well, including “vegan” and “gluten-free” food, as well as “no bananas.”

NEW: @FoxNews has obtained a Google Doc w/ a list of needs that protesters at the UCLA camp are requesting, including:

– Vegan & gluten free food

– “Super bright” flashlights w/ strobe

– Rope & zip ties

– Helmets, shields, & wood

– Lotion, “NO sunscreen”

– Knee & elbow pads pic.twitter.com/XUL6ZbtoLy — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) May 1, 2024

The demands come as protesters continue to rally at universities across the country. However, New York Police Department (NYPD) Deputy Commissioner of Public Information Tarik Sheppard revealed that the pro-Palestinian “encampments” at many of these universities are run by “outside agitators,” some of whom receive funds from “around the world.”