Phoenix Homeowner Shoots, Kills Alleged Intruder

A Phoenix, Arizona, homeowner shot and killed an alleged intruder just before 11:00 p.m. Thursday.

AZ Family reported that the alleged intruder was trying to enter a home “near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road” when the homeowner drew a gun and shot him in the chest.

Phoenix Fire Department personnel arrived on the scene and transported the wounded suspect to the hospital, where he died, AZ Central noted.

The incident is still being investigated, but no charges have been filed against the homeowner.

WATCH: AWR Hawkins’ Tips on Exercising Self-Defense

ahawkins

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a Turning Point USA Ambassador. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010, a speaker at the 2023 Western Conservative Summit, and he holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.