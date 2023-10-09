Donald Trump Jr. used a post on X to note that “even the dumbest leftists” may finally comprehend the value of the Second Amendment as they watch Hamas snatch up unarmed Israeli women and their children and take them away.

During the early evening of October 8, 2023, Donald Trump Jr. wrote:

If anyone is still stupid enough to not understand why we have the 2nd amendment, have them watch any one of the hundreds of videos coming from Israel. Even the dumbest leftists watching women and children being dragged from their homes and cars to be raped and murdered in cold blood in the streets may finally get it.

Earlier that day, Breitbart News noted that while Israel has a strong army, individual Israelis are not well armed because the nation does not have any guarantee of a right to keep and bear arms.

The BBC reported that “Israeli gun ownership is low at about 2% of the population.” In contrast, the findings of a recent study by Rutgers University’s New Jersey Gun Violence Research Center estimated upwards of six in ten Americans own guns.

The difference, in large part, is the Second Amendment. Israelis are allowed to own guns at whatever level their government approves, whereas Americans have a birthright to gun ownership that is protected by the Second Amendment to the United States Constitution.

Israelis are also limited in the type of firearms and quantity of ammunition they can own. The BBC observed, “Usually citizens are allowed to hold a pistol and a limit of 50 bullets.” In all but the bluest states, Americans can own almost any gun imaginable — including machine guns — and can have as much ammunition stored and ready as they can afford.

Donald Trump Jr. put another post on X related to the Second Amendment viewed through the lens of the terror attacks on Israel, writing, “Don’t ever give up your guns!!!”

He added, “If you don’t yet own an AR-15 you really need to think that through right about now.”

