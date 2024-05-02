Sharpton: Democrats Losing ‘Moral High Ground’ by Not Condemning Protests

MSNBC host Al Sharpton said Thursday on “Morning Joe” that Democrats have lost the moral high ground by not condemning the pro-Palestine student protests on college campuses across the United States.

Panelist Donny Deutsch said, “I don’t care about politics, about worrying about your left flank, worrying about young people. Joe Biden needs to be a leader and come out and condemn in an explicit way what’s going on here.”

Co-host Joe Scarborough said, “This is something that Democrats don’t get in their gut and they never have. It’s the thing that frustrates me about Democrats. I voted for the war before I voted against the war. You know, always worrying, well, what about the 5% on the far, far left that are going to call me this or that or the other? No. Call this out. This is wrong, call this out. Say, we need to help the people of Gaza. We need to end the threat of famine in Gaza. We need to pressure Netanyahu to move towards a cease-fire and bring those hostages home. This detracts from our bigger cause.”

Sharpton said, “Let me say this, the politics of that, what is being robbed by them not doing that, Joe, where you and I agree. How do the Democrats, how do all of us on that side say January 6 was wrong if you can have the same pictures going on on college campuses? You lose the moral high ground.”

Co-host Mika Brzezinski said, “Good Lord, don’t make a parallel to January 6.”

Scarborough said, “That has happened, though. That has happened.”

