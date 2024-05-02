Biden Roasted for National Day of Prayer Message: ‘You’re the Last Person Who Should Be Quoting Scripture’

President Joe Biden is the last person who should be quoting scripture, social media users said on Thursday, after Biden posted a message for the National Day of Prayer, referencing scripture while spending the last few days promoting the murder of unborn children.

On the National Day of Prayer, Biden wrote, “Scripture tells us to rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, and be constant in prayer.”

“On this National Day of Prayer, my prayer is that we keep faith that our best days are ahead of us and continue to believe in honesty, decency, dignity, and respect,” he said in a message that did not include the words “God” or “Jesus”:

Scripture tells us to rejoice in hope, be patient in tribulation, and be constant in prayer. On this National Day of Prayer, my prayer is that we keep faith that our best days are ahead of us and continue to believe in honesty, decency, dignity, and respect. — President Biden (@POTUS) May 2, 2024

Many social media users were quick to point to the irony of Biden referencing scripture, given that many of his policies contradict it time and time again.

“You’re the last person who should be quoting scripture, considering that your policies directly contradict the teachings of the Bible,” one wrote, as another pointed out that Biden pays lip service to scripture while pushing for the murder of unborn children.

“You talk about murdering babies in the womb and then talk about scripture? How dare you?” another individual said adding, “You are not a Christian.”

“If Joe Biden is a Catholic, why doesn’t he follow Catholic values?” another asked. “Votes over Catholic values?”

Other comments include:

“Spare me your lecture on honesty, decency, dignity and respect. You embody none of those.”

“Your prayer will soon be answered when we vote Trump back into the White House.”

“Honesty, decency, dignity, and respect are all the things you lack in character.”

“From the man that supports late term abortion. Biden is a wannabe Catholic.”

“Since when do you believe in: Honesty? (constantly lying about Trump) Decency? (Push a ghey [sic] and trans narrative at the White House) Dignity? (allowing kids to chop there stuff off) Respect? (Making 100 posts on Easter about trans day)”

“Abortion fanatic wants to talk about scripture!”

Indeed, Biden has gone all in on promoting abortion in recent days. Ironically, on the National Day of Prayer, Biden also posted a message mourning the end of Roe v. Wade.

“It’s been two years since we learned the Supreme Court would be overturning Roe v. Wade. Donald Trump and all those responsible for overturning Roe still don’t have a clue about the power of women in America. They’re about to find out,” Biden warned, writing in another post, “Donald Trump took away women’s freedom. I’m fighting to protect your rights”:

It’s been two years since we learned the Supreme Court would be overturning Roe v. Wade. Donald Trump and all those responsible for overturning Roe still don't have a clue about the power of women in America. They’re about to find out. pic.twitter.com/IWumZxtVHA — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 2, 2024

Just this week, Donald Trump once again endorsed punishing women for getting the care they need. He is worried the voters will hold him accountable for the cruelty and chaos he created. They will. — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 2, 2024

Donald Trump took away women’s freedom. I’m fighting to protect your rights. Watch our new ad. pic.twitter.com/eQTaibKZe7 — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 2, 2024

On Wednesday, Biden, a self-proclaimed Catholic, also spoke out against Florida’s efforts to protect unborn children from murder, writing, “Trump brags about overturning Roe v. Wade and making extreme bans like Florida’s possible, saying his plan is working ‘brilliantly.'”

“He thinks it’s brilliant that more than four million women in Florida, and more than 1 in 3 women in America, can’t get access to the care they need,” Biden continued, failing to display any morsel compassion for unborn children who face death:

Trump brags about overturning Roe v. Wade and making extreme bans like Florida’s possible, saying his plan is working “brilliantly.” He thinks it’s brilliant that more than four million women in Florida, and more than 1 in 3 women in America, can’t get access to the care they… — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) May 1, 2024

