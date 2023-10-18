Kentucky Attorney General and gubernatorial candidate Daniel Cameron (R) released an ad Wednesday highlighting Donald Trump’s endorsement of his candidacy.

On June 16, 2022, the Associated Press reported Trump endorsed Cameron in the governor’s race.

On May 1, 2023, Cameron tweeted a video of Trump praising his commitment to law enforcement, the U.S. military, and fighting crime:

In the commercial released October 18, 2023, Cameron says, “I am proud to be the only candidate in this race endorsed by President Donald Trump and the only candidate who has stood up to Joe Biden.”

He adds, “I fought the Biden agenda in court to defend Kentucky. Andy Beshear? He never will. Kentucky deserves better than a Governor who does Biden’s bidding in Frankfort.”

On October 11, 2023, Breitbart News spoke with Cameron about Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear (D) and Cameron pointed out it was “no surprise” that Beshear endorsed President Joe Biden for reelection.

Beshear endorsed Biden’s reelection in an October 10, 2023, interview with the Lexington Herald-Leader.

Cameron told Breitbart News, “It should come as no surprise that Andy Beshear is endorsing Joe Biden. Andy has been doing Biden’s bidding his entire time in office. Under Biden and Beshear, Kentuckians are struggling to make ends meet, our streets are full of crime and drugs, and our kids face historic learning loss. I’m proud to support and to be endorsed by President [Donald] Trump. Kentuckians are looking forward to November 7, when we can fire Andy Beshear.”

