Kyle Rittenhouse spoke exclusively to Breitbart News about the release of his book, Acquitted, and stressed that while being acquitted spared him a lifetime in prison it has not spared him from being screamed at in public, harassed, and sued.

Rittenhouse faced two charges of murder, one charge of attempted murder, and two charges of reckless endangerment relating to a melée near midnight on August 25, 2020, during Black Lives Matter riots in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

His trial was an emotional roller coaster, with Rittenhouse on the verge of breaking down more than once.

On November 19, 2021, a jury acquitted him on all charges, finding that Rittenhouse acted in self-defense.

Rittenhouse has just released an autobiographical book on his experiences, and the book includes a look at his upbringing, touching on his relations with his parents, time he spent living homeless, and other aspects of his life pertinent to why and how he was in Kenosha on August 25, 2020.

Speaking with Breitbart News, Rittenhouse said, “The book provides insight into numerous struggles — past drug problems, homelessness, etc. — and also how my family dynamic is different than what people might think.”

He added, “The book talks about my time living in a homeless shelter with my mom and sisters when I was really young, and then living in government housing, on food stamps, and welfare. In the book I talk about how my mom worked non-stop trying to make money and was never really home.”

Rittenhouse noted that he emerged from struggles — both familial and poverty/drug related — wanting to help others, saying, “I’ve always wanted to be a firefighter/paramedic; I’ve always seen that as a way to help people.”

We discussed August 25, 2020, and defending oneself with lethal force, to which he said, “The second you pull the trigger, that action has a consequence good or bad. You’re going to be put on trial and either go to prison the rest of your life or you’re going to be found not guilty, because you acted to defend yourself. But even if you’re found not guilty, there are other consequences. You have to live with the decision you made and that fraction of second in which the decision is made is not easy.”

He continued, “Good or bad, when you have to take an action to defend your own life and that action takes another life, you have to figure out how to deal with that. Being prepared to defend yourself is one thing, but taking a life in the course of defending yourself is something you cannot prepare for.”

We asked Rittenhouse if he has had time to gather himself and enjoy freedom since being acquitted and he said, “There has certainly been time when it has been a relief, but it’s also been non-stop on the other end — facing civil lawsuits, getting harassed, and other things that pile on stress. I am so grateful that I’m not facing life in prison, but dealing with lawsuits from three different people is not easy and it is expensive. I’m 20-years-old trying to work out how to deal with all this.”

How does Rittenhouse cope with post-Kenosha life? He says he copes in large part because of his service dog, Milo.

Rittenhouse said, “He is a golden retriever and I wrote an entire chapter in the book about him. I wrote about coming home to him from the trial, how he helped me with panic attacks and PTSD, and Milo has really been my pillar of support.”

Kyle’s book, Acquitted, is on pre-sale right now and is expected to be available in print in coming weeks.

