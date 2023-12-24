Michigan State’s Jeremy Fears Jr. Shot While Visiting Hometown

Michigan State University basketball player Jeremy Fears Jr. was shot Saturday while visiting his hometown of Joliet, Illinois.

Yahoo Sports reported that Fears was shot in the leg and underwent surgery for a non-life-threatening injury.

The Joliet Police Department released a statement on the shooting incident. The statement said, “On December 23, 2023, at 3:44 AM, Officers responded to a residence in the 300 block of St. Jude Avenue for two people inside the home that had been shot. Upon arrival, Officers located a 19-year-old female who had sustained a gunshot wound to the pelvis and an 18-year-old male with a gunshot wound to the left thigh.”

Fears is the 18-year-old who was shot in the thigh.

The Joliet Police Department’s statement continued:

A preliminary investigation of this shooting determined that both victims were inside the residence with others at which time it is believed that a male suspect armed with a handgun entered the residence through the front door and began firing inside the residence, striking both victims. The suspect then ran from the residence. Both shooting victims were transported to Ascension St. Joseph Medical Center by the Joliet Fire Department in stable condition.

Illinois has an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, a 72-hour waiting period on gun purchases, and a licensing requirement for legal gun ownership. The process of obtaining a gun license, a Firearm Owners Identification (FOID) card, includes passing a background check conducted by the Illinois State Police.

