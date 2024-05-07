Mike Johnson Insults MTG, Massie with Sneers: ‘This Is Not a Negotiation’

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-LA) appears so assured by Democrat leadership’s promise to save his speakership that he feels safe insulting conservatives in his own party.

The Speaker, who complained earlier in the day that he is not getting “enough sleep these days,” has revealed little about the conservative demands that he retreated from his coalition government with Democrats — although details have leaked.

But when asked by a reporter Tuesday evening about Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-LA) stating she wants an answer soon from Johnson on implementing their suggested accountability measures, Johnson appeared to let the veil slip.

Johnson sneered dismissively to off-camera laughter before biting his lip to fight back laughter.

Q from ⁦@JakeSherman⁩: MTG says she wants to hear an answer soon Speaker Johnson: pic.twitter.com/Dajr83CiRV — Haley Talbot (@haleytalbotcnn) May 7, 2024

“Look, um, we’re gonna process these ideas just like we do all ideas and all input from members and — this is not a negotiation,” he said. “I’m doing my job, and part of the job is taking suggestions and thoughtful ideas from members, and that’s what we’re doing.”

Greene and Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) began meeting with Johnson on Monday to propose a series of accountability measures to ensure the Speaker would not advance an agenda opposed by Republicans. Details of the Monday meeting were leaked early Tuesday to two establishment media outlets.

Prior to the leaks, Greene and Massie had remained mum since leaving Johnson’s office.

Johnson with an eye roll, of sorts, when i told him that @mtgreenee wanted an answer soon on her 4 demands. https://t.co/Jm0G6hODBF — Jake Sherman (@JakeSherman) May 7, 2024

The two conservatives insisted they had offered a path for Johnson to “come home” to the Republican Party that elevated him to the speakership, although that path appears narrow.

By continuing to suggest his participation in discussions are merely perfunctory and dropping the veil Tuesday night, Johnson may have revealed the path is unwalkable.

Bradley Jaye is a Capitol Hill Correspondent for Breitbart News. Follow him on X/Twitter at @BradleyAJaye.