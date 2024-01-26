Alleged Intruder Treated for Gunshot Injury After Homeowner Opens Fire

An alleged Phoenix, Arizona, home intruder was apprehended by police and transported to a hospital for treatment after being shot Thursday night by a homeowner.

FOX 10 reported the incident occurred “near 7th Ave. & McDowell,” leaving the alleged intruder with non-life-threatening injuries.

The homeowner shot the alleged intruder as he tried to make entry in the home, after which the alleged intruder fled the scene on foot.

CBS 5 noted police then found the wounded suspect “near a marijuana dispensary on McDowell Road.”

The homeowner was not injured in the incident.

