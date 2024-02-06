Intrusion Suspects Flee After Shootout with Homeowner

Three intrusion suspects in Marysville, Washington, opened fire on a home Sunday and fled when the homeowner returned fire, wounding one of the three suspects.

FOX 13 reported that the incident occurred just after midnight Sunday.

The homeowner had just gotten home when the three intrusion suspects allegedly rode by in a stolen red Camaro and one or more of the suspects began shooting toward a homeowner. The homeowner, whose children were in the house, ran inside, grabbed a gun, and returned fire.

Neighbors talked of hearing what sounded like a full-on shootout, after which the suspects fled.

My Northwest noted that “a K-9 unit was called in and drones were used to search” the area and one of the three suspects was found and arrested. The captured suspect had been shot by the homeowner.

KIRO 7 observed that the suspect whom police captured “has a long criminal history.”

