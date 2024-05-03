Exclusive — John Rich Praises UNC Frat Boys Who Protected American Flag: Tens of Millions of Young Freedom-Loving Patriots Are Ready to Stand Up and Defend America

The fraternity boys at UNC-Chapel Hill who stood up to protect the American flag from a swarm of anti-Israel protestors have a new fan — the renowned country music singer-songwriter John Rich.

This week, John Rich extended an offer to the young men to perform a free concert as an expression of his gratitude for their bravery in standing guard around Old Glory. His offer went viral, resulting in a flood of public support for the boys as well as offers from other country stars, including Lee Greenwood, and groups, like Bikers for Trump, to participate in the concert.

John Rich spoke about the patriotic Tar Heel frat bros in an interview Friday with Mike Slater, host of Breitbart News Daily on Sirius XM Patriot 125.

“I was knocked out by these guys,” Rich said. “I hope that puts a light in your eye to know that there are young people who feel that strongly about our country.”

On Tuesday, anti-Israel protestors at UNC-Chapel Hill swarmed the American flag on the campus’s main quad and replaced it with a Palestinian flag.

Soon after, Interim Chancellor Lee Roberts was seen in a video restoring the American flag with the help of law enforcement. When the left-wing protestors threatened to take down the Stars and Stripes a second time, a group of mostly fraternity brothers encircled the flag to block the protestors, who responded by hurling water bottles and calling them “fascists.”

Some of the young men chanted “USA” while holding up the flag to prevent it from touching the ground.

“They represent what we have to have in this country, to have a future,” Rich told Breitbart News Daily. “We need our young people to catch fire for the country and for their patriotism, and to be seen, accounted, and heard from.”

“It gives [people] a flicker of hope. Especially with the young people.”

Rich said the incident has dispelled the impression that most college students are sympathetic to the radical, anti-Israel leftists who have taken over campuses across the country.

“The tens of millions of other young people out there are ready to stand up and do something about it and that’s why I think this is a beautiful moment.”

Following Tuesday’s incident, Rich used social media to reach out to the young men, offering a free show “to celebrate our flag and those who love her.”

While details are forthcoming, Rich said he wants the concert to be called “Flagstock” — a patriotic version of Woodstock. “I would like to see ‘Flagstock’ events break out at universities across the country.”

So far, “God Bless the USA” singer Lee Greenwood and a North Carolina chapter of Bikers for Trump have expressed interest in participating.

John Rich has emerged as one of a handful of prominent country music stars to unapologetically embrace patriotism and push back against the left’s woke agenda.

In November, he marked Veterans Day by releasing a new version of “The Man,” his song honoring military veterans, especially the “Greatest Generation” of World War II service members.

“Many of our young people think freedom is inherited and not earned,” Rich told Breitbart News.

John Rich has amassed a growing number of hit singles — from “PROGRESS” to “End of the World,” and “Shut Up About Politics” — that give voice to the forgotten people of middle America, while taking to task leftist political elites and their woke agenda.

