Lakewood Church Shooter Stopped by Good Guy with Gun

Flags fly in front of the Lakewood Church June 28, 2005 in Houston. Authorities are invest
AP Photo/Pat Sullivan
AWR Hawkins

A shooter at Houston’s Lakewood Church was reportedly stopped by a Harris County Sheriff’s deputy working security at the church Sunday morning.

Update: Around 4 p.m. Central Time ABC News reported that Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez “corrected an earlier statement claiming it was a sheriff’s deputy that fired the shot.” Gonzalez now says the shooter was stopped when “other agencies fired.”

Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez responded to news of the shooting with an X post saying, “It is believed that a possible shooter is down, shot by one of our deputy’s on-scene. I’m enroute to the scene.”

Click2Houston reported the shooter allegedly opened fire in the church lobby. The outlet noted that witnesses indicated “the shooter was possibly a female.”

Video posted by The Claims Investigator captured the sound of the gunshots:

Gonzalez explained that a number of his deputies work at the church on Sundays as an “extra job,” which explains why the deputy was present to stop the incident.

This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and a pro-staffer for Pulsar Night Vision. He was a Visiting Fellow at the Russell Kirk Center for Cultural Renewal in 2010 and holds a Ph.D. in Military History, with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. Follow him on Instagram: @awr_hawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.

COMMENTS

Please let us know if you're having issues with commenting.