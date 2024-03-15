More than 140 House Democrats are demanding that the ability to bar veterans from gun purchases/ownership under certain circumstances be added back to the Military Construction, Veterans Affairs, and Related Agencies Appropriations Act.

For decades, the VA has been required to report veterans to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS) for mental issues, and such issues include using a fiduciary to manage one’s VA benefits. But this year, the Clinton-area gun ban was rolled back in the Senate by an amendment put forward by Sen. John Kennedy (R-LA).

Following the adoption of his amendment, Kennedy said, “Unelected bureaucrats shouldn’t be able to strip veterans of their Second Amendment rights unilaterally. The Senate did the right thing for veterans and all freedom-loving Americans by passing my amendment today.”

Democrats in the House are crying foul and demanding the gun ban be added back into the appropriations bill.

🚨BREAKING🚨 140+ House Democrats demand @DeptVetAffairs begin using state gun confiscation laws to disarm veterans in response to the law ending the Clinton-era Veteran Gun Ban that GOA forced Biden to sign last weekend. See the full letter here.⤵️https://t.co/yLEY85LFjJ pic.twitter.com/WEv1wYSfE4 — Gun Owners of America (@GunOwners) March 15, 2024

The letter, spearheaded by Rep. Mike Thompson (D-CA), says, in part:

The Kennedy Amendment rolls back 30 years of common-sense precedent and practice which ensures that veterans who are deemed to be “mentally incompetent” are added to the National Instant Criminal Background Check System (NICS). The current process used by the Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) to make a competency determination as required by law, includes an opportunity for appeals, helps ensure that veterans who are a danger to themselves or others are flagged in the background check system if they try to purchase a firearm.

Thompson and his fellow Democrats go on to say the gun ban is a way to “protect veterans.” Moreover, they urge the VA to use the red flag laws in various states as a tool to report veterans, under certain circumstances.

