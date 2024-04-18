New Orleans police Superintendent Anne Kirkpatrick wants gun-free zones within the city where even licensed concealed carriers would be barred from carrying for self-defense.

4WWL reported that Kirkpatrick is pushing the zones in response to the constitutional carry bill signed by Gov. Jeff Landry (R) on March 5, 2024.

“New Orleans is unique. And this is not a one-size-fits-all bill. And so, what would apply and maybe be perfectly acceptable in a different part of the state of Louisiana, it’s not going to be effective for the entire city of New Orleans,” Kirkpatrick said. “Too much gun violence as it is in the city. We’ve made great strides. This will reverse the strides.”

She explained how wide an area she would like see labeled gun-free:

We’ve looked at it internally, it would be Calliope over to the Marigny and then Rampart down to the river, because it would encompass the main thoroughfares that our tourists would be. The Superdome, down to the warehouse, entertainment area, and the Convention Center. So, it’d be broader than just the French Quarter.

The legislation intended to accomplish the creation of such gun-free zones is House Bill 498, sponsored by state rep. Alonzo Knox (D).

On July 27, 2023, Breitbart News noted that 94 percent of mass public shootings occur in gun-free zones.

In a 2014 study, updated in 2018 then again on July 6, 2019, the Crime Prevention Research Center (CPRC) showed that 94 percent of mass public shootings between 1950 and the date(s) of the study occurred in gun-free zones.

