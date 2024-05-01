California Democrat Wants to Restrict Expedited Airport Screening

California State Sen. Josh Newman (D-Fullerton) is pushing a bill that would restrict expedited airport screening by for-profit companies such as Clear, which charges $189 per year to move passengers to the front of the TSA security line.

The text of the bill, SB 1372, says:

Beginning January 1, 2025, a public airport that provides commercial services shall not enter into an a new agreement that authorizes a private third-party vendor that provides expedited security screening to use the standard security lane or the Transportation Security Administration PreCheck security lane.

Conservative blog RedState noted:

What this legislation boils down to is that the government and government unions are trying to eliminate a private company that is doing the job more efficiently than the government and making a profit off of doing it. The PreCheck system allows travelers who pay $70 to $80 every five years to enjoy an expedited screening process by submitting fingerprints and a valid ID. Nobody is forcing anyone to use the TSA PreCheck or Clear’s system; customers voluntarily pay the fees for the benefits of not waiting in a long line. It is the same thing as most amusement parks charging a hefty fee for the perks of bypassing long lines at their parks.

Newman says that his bill does not “ban” Clear, but merely prevents it from using the same security line as everyone else.

SB 1372 passed Senate Transportation 8-4. The bill *doesn’t* ban CLEAR in California airports. Instead, it seeks to move CLEAR customers to separate screening lanes, benefiting all travelers. #CALeghttps://t.co/4AzxYgRILY — Senator Josh Newman (@JoshNewmanCA) April 24, 2024

The state would have to reimburse local governments for the cost of adding lanes.

