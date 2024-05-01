UCLA Encampment Requests Vegan, Gluten-free Food; ‘No Bananas,’ ‘No Nuts’

Participants in the ongoing “Palestine Solidarity Encampment” at the University of California Los Angeles (UCLA) have reportedly asked supporters to bring “vegan” and “gluten-free” food, whie warning “no nuts” and “no bananas.”

The request list was obtained by Fox News’ Bill Melugin, and includes a variety of other supplies, including objects for use in clashes with counter-demonstrators and police, such as “gas masks,” “shields,” and “skater helmets.”

The ban on nuts and bananas is supposedly to protect people in the encampment who have severe food allergies.

Last week, prior to being assaulted by encampment activists, this reporter was told by guards at the gate not to bring food or nuts into the encampment. The guards also require those who enter the encampment to wear KN95 masks.

The encampment was damaged overnight Tuesday into Wednesday when it was stormed by pro-Israel vigilantes. For nearly a week, the pro-Palestinian activists have excluded members of the public and the press, by force, from the public space near Royce Hall at the center of campus. They have also used extremist anti-Israel, antisemitic slogans.

Activists violently occupying Hamilton Hall at Columbia University also demanded food and water on Tuesday before the New York Police Department (NYPD) forcibly removed them from the premises in a raid later that evening.

UCLA canceled classes on Wednesday following the overnight violence. It is unclear if they will be canceled Thursday.

Joel B. Pollak is Senior Editor-at-Large at Breitbart News and the host of Breitbart News Sunday on Sirius XM Patriot on Sunday evenings from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. ET (4 p.m. to 7 p.m. PT). He is the author of the new biography, Rhoda: ‘Comrade Kadalie, You Are Out of Order’. He is also the author of the recent e-book, Neither Free nor Fair: The 2020 U.S. Presidential Election. He is a winner of the 2018 Robert Novak Journalism Alumni Fellowship. Follow him on Twitter at @joelpollak.