Chicago Officer Shot Dead While in Uniform Overnight

Chicago police officer Luis M. Huesca was shot and killed just before 3 a.m. Sunday while driving home after his shift with the department ended.

NBC Chicago noted that Huesca was still in uniform when found by responding officers. He had been shot multiple times and was rushed to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

‘The Associated Press reported that 30-year-old Huesca’s vehicle was taken but police are not sure if “the shooting was part of a carjacking.”

FOX 32 pointed out that Huesca had been with the Chicago Police Department for six years.

Mayor Brandon Johnson (D) released a statement on the incident which said, in part, “I met with Officer Huesca’s mother and uncle this morning and assured them that they have the full support of my administration as they deal with this unspeakable loss. Our city is grieving, and our condolences go out to their entire family as well as Luis’ fellow officers and community.”

Huesca was two days away from his 31st birthday.

