Johnson Staffer Abruptly Resigns After Complaints About Performance

A staffer for Speaker of the House Mike Johnson (R-LA) has reportedly resigned after complaints about his behavior, according to several sources.

Sources confirmed to Notus that Anang Mittal, who had served as the Head of Digital for Johnson, had resigned after complaints about his performance in the workplace and unprofessional behavior were brought to him on Thursday.

Mittal confirmed his resignation to the outlet and added that it had been a “pleasure and honor” to work there.

“I’m just picking up the pieces and moving on,” Mittal said in a statement. “Don’t really have a lot to offer or any criticism. It was a pleasure and honor working there.”

When the outlet asked about the complaints that had been lodged against Mittal, Johnson’s office responded by stating they “do not comment on personnel matters.”

Mittal’s resignation reportedly comes a month after Johnson’s office parted ways with a graphic designer, several sources confirmed to Kadia Goba, a political reporter for Semafor.

Prior to working for Johnson’s office, Mittal had worked as the creative director for Sen. Mitch McConnell (R-KY) while he was the majority leader and as the creative director for the Senate Republican Conference under Sen. John Thune’s (R-SD) leadership, according to his LinkedIn page.

Breitbart News reached out to Anang Mittal for a statement but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

Johnson spokesman Raj Shah has not replied to a request for comment at this time.