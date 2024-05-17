Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs Seen Brutally Beating Then-Girlfriend Cassie Ventura in Security Footage

Newly emerged security video footage shows Sean “Diddy” Combs brutally beating his then-girlfriend Cassie Ventura in an incident that reportedly took place in 2016 in Los Angeles.

The video, which was obtained by CNN, appears to show an incident that was part of a civil suit between Diddy and Ventura that was settled in November.

The footage, which CNN said was compiled from multiple camera angles dated March 5, 2016, appears to show a half-naked Combs wearing a towel and pursuing Ventura into a hallway at the now-closed InterContinental Hotel in Century City.

Combs can be seen grabbing her by the back of the neck, throwing her on the ground, and kicking her.

Watch below:

BREAKING CNN has obtained footage of Diddy repeatedly beating his then girlfriend Cassie in a hotel hallway. I want to note that Kimora Lee Simmons has warned people about Diddy’s conduct for years, and she has either been attacked for doing so or ignored. Diddy also… pic.twitter.com/VS6rXczXWo — Yashar Ali 🐘 (@yashar) May 17, 2024

Later, Combs kicks Ventura again while she is still on the floor, and then seems to drag her by her sweatshirt.

Combs disappears from the video, only to reappear still in a towel and is seen shoving Ventura. He then throws an unidentified object at her.

Combs and Ventura settled their lawsuit in November. The terms of the settlement remain undisclosed.

Ventura’s attorney, Douglas H. Wigdor, told CNN: “The gut-wrenching video has only further confirmed the disturbing and predatory behavior of Mr. Combs. Words cannot express the courage and fortitude that Ms. Ventura has shown in coming forward to bring this to light.”

Sean “Diddy” Combs was the target of a recent series of federal raids of his properties in California and Florida, as part of an investigation into sex trafficking.

The rap mogul has denied wrongdoing, with his lawyer slamming the raids as “a gross use of military-level force,” adding that Combs is “innocent and will continue to fight” to clear his name.

