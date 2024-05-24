U.S. Army Colonel Reportedly Shoots Alleged Chechen Intruder Dead

A U.S. Army Colonel reportedly shot and killed an alleged Chechen intruder outside the Colonel’s residence just north of Fort Liberty, formerly Fort Bragg, in North Carolina.

The incident occurred May 3, 2024, but the details of the shooting were reported May 22 and 23, 2024.

“Two Chechen men who spoke broken English were found near the [Colonel’s] home” and one of them, 35-year-old Ramzan Daraev, was allegedly taking photos of the Colonel’s children, according to FOX News,

The Colonel confronted Daraev, an altercation ensued, and Daraev was shot multiple times.

Sheriff Ronnie Shield said:

The caller indicated that an individual was observed taking photographs on the property and had become aggressive towards a resident outside their home…. The deceased was found approximately 250 yards from the roadway, along a powerline on the residential property. Identification was not initially found on Daraev; however, his identity was later confirmed through family members and an international identification located in his vehicle.

The second Chechen, Dzhankutov Adsalan, was questioned by authorities.

The FBI said, “Our law enforcement partners at the Moore County Sheriff’s Office contacted the FBI after a shooting death in Carthage. A special agent met with investigators and provided a linguist to assist with a language barrier for interviews.”

CBS17 noted the Colonel who shot Daraev is a member of the U.S. Army Special Operations Command.

