Exclusive — Karoline Leavitt: Biden’s Lawfare Against Trump ‘Absolutely Backfired on the Democrats’

President Joe Biden’s lawfare against former President Donald Trump has “absolutely backfired on the Democrats,” Trump 2024 national campaign spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt said during an appearance on Breitbart News Saturday.

Breitbart News Saturday host and Breitbart News Washington Bureau Chief Matthew Boyle pointed to a slew of recent polls that show Trump actually going up in numbers after the Manhattan jury’s controversial guilty verdict.

“Crooked Joe Biden’s trial absolutely backfired on the Democrats. I don’t know when they’re going to stop underestimating Donald Trump, but nothing will slow him down or stop him from exposing the truth about the corruption in the Democrat Party and the weaponization of our justice system,” Leavitt began, explaining that the vast majority of Americans saw right through the trial, viewing it as a form of election interference.

“This was their entire strategy to confine President Trump to a courtroom for hours a day, four days a week. And while that was happening, he was raising more money than them. In the month of April, President Trump raised more than Joe Biden and the Democrats for the first time in this race. After the shameful verdict came out, President Trump raised $53 million in 24 hours, and the most remarkable part about that was 30 percent of those donors were new donors to our campaign — into any political campaign,” she said, describing these as Americans who came out of the woodwork “because people are fed up.”

LISTEN:

“Americans believe in fairness and justice, and what we saw happen with President Trump in that courtroom is anything but,” she said, adding that the Trump legal team continues to charge on and fight the “witch hunts in Fulton County, Georgia; to Washington, DC; to New York.”

“The truth is being exposed about all of these cases. President Trump is being vindicated, and the ultimate vindication will come on November 5, when he wins this election, because Americans see through this BS that Joe Biden and Merrick Garland and Jack Smith and Alvin Bragg and Letitia James and Fani Willis have done to our justice system,” she predicted.

