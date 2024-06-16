WATCH: Angel Reese Whacks Caitlin Clark in the Head During Heated Rematch

Many wondered if the Chicago Sky would again resort to bullying tactics and obvious, flagrant fouls in their rematch with Caitlin Clark and the Indiana Fever.

The answer is yes. Yes, they would.

Late in the third quarter of a tight, hardly-fought battle between longtime rivals, Caitlin Clark drove to the basket to increase her team’s lead. However, her scoring attempt was undone by a forearm to the head from Angel Reese.

Shocker. Angelo Reese and the Sky doing Angel Reese and Sky stuff. By the way Caitlin is cooking them. #caitlinclark pic.twitter.com/4qeWZLsiHZ — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) June 16, 2024

The foul was initially called a common foul. However, officials upgraded it to a Flagrant 1 after review. Honestly, this is just purely malicious. Reese wasn’t even pretending to go for the ball here. She was clearly going after Clark in an attempt to stop her drive to the basket.

Clark shook it off and nailed the two free throws she was awarded. So, credit to her. However, one has to wonder how long the WNBA will allow this predatory behavior. This game will get a monster rating because of Clark’s rivalry with Reese and the malicious foul Chicago’s Chennedy Carter perpetrated against Clark two weeks ago.

Caitlin Clark gets called a b*tch then decked by Chicago guard, Chennedy Carter, away from the ball. Does Caitlin need to toughen up, or are the women out to get her- What y’all think? pic.twitter.com/ajKvPQfr91 — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) June 1, 2024

This means that what is sure to be at least a near-record audience will witness how the WNBA allows Caitlin Clark, their most marketable and exciting player, to be victimized by a bunch of ruffians.

In any event, Angel Reese just picked up her fifth personal foul and the Sky are trailing 72-66 with seven minutes left.