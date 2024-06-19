On June 17, 2024, the Second Amendment Foundation (SAF) filed a lawsuit challenging the ban against carrying firearms in U.S. Post Offices and on U.S. postal property.

SAF is joined by the Firearms Policy Coalition (FPC) and two private citizens, Gavin Pate and George Mandry.

SAF founder and executive vice president Alan M. Gottlieb commented on the lawsuit, saying, “Under the Bruen ruling of June 2022, if the government seeks to restrict firearms in a particular location as a ‘sensitive place,’ it must prove that its current restriction is sufficiently analogous to a well-established and representative historical analogue.”

SAF’s executive director Adam Kraut commented, “Current federal law bars the ‘knowing possession’ of firearms in federal facilities, which includes post offices. Millions of legally armed private citizens, whose daily routines may include visits to post offices to pick up or drop off mail, are directly impacted by this infringement. There is no well-established, representative historical analogue to justify this regulation, which violates the Second Amendment.”

The Bruen ruling set forward a test for 21st century gun controls, whereby judges are to test whether the controls are in line with U.S. History and the intentions of our founders.

Justice Clarence Thomas wrote the majority opinion in Bruen and the Washington Times paraphrased his emphasis on the important of rulings like Bruen, McDonald v. Chicago (2010), and District of Columbia v. Heller (2008), saying, “The test courts must apply is whether a firearms restriction would have seemed reasonable to the founding generation that crafted and ratified the Second Amendment. If not, the law must give way to the Constitution.”

