Marlow: It’s Spencer Pratt Versus the Unions in California

Monday on “The Alex Marlow Show,” Breitbart Editor-in-Chief Alex Marlow discussed candidate Spencer Pratt’s challenges in the Los Angeles mayoral primary.

Marlow said, “The mayor’s race with Spencer Pratt, Nithya Raman who’s an actual communist, and Karen Bash, who was in Ghana when the whole city burned down. And does think that this solution to the homeless crisis that we have is to just do more of the same, to give her four years. Keep in mind, we haven’t had a Republican mayor for a couple decades. And so it’s all an extension of the same one party rule. And if you ask anyone, do you think that it’s good to have one party rule in a given city, in a given state? No one’s going to say yes. No one in the entire world is going to say that. It is a positive thing, that we have one party that gets to dominate and never gets held to account. But because of the power of the unions, because Karen Bass has all the unions lined behind her, she’s still the favorite to win, even though the city burned down on her watch.”

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