Jill Biden: Joe Would Have Beaten Trump in 2024 Election if He Had Stayed in Race

Tuesday on MS NOW’s “Morning Joe,” former first lady Jill Biden said she believed her husband, former President Joe Biden, would have beaten Donald Trump in the 2024 presidential election.

Biden said, “I mean, Joe had to decide whether to run again. But like you said, you know, we did well, the Democrats did well in the midterms, and in 2023, the Democratic Party was totally behind Joe, and people, everywhere I went, ‘Joe’s got to do it again. He’s got to run. He’s got to run. And he was like, ‘Well, I don’t know’ – you know – ‘Am I too old?’ I mean, it was the age question no matter where we went. And so, of course, you know, we heard that, what people were saying, but then people were doing polling, you know, who could beat Trump? And the only person who polled that could beat Trump was Joe Biden. And so that’s why Joe decided to continue on.”

Co-host Willie Geist asked, “Do you or does the president now regret dropping out of the race?”

Biden said, “You know, I would never want anyone I loved to go through that again. It was so painful, not just for us, not just for me and for Joe, but we have children and grandchildren. And to see them have to go through that was really a hard thing, a hard time for our family, and I would never want to put our family through that again.”

Geist said, “But does he believe to this day that he would’ve defeated Donald Trump in that election?”

Biden said, “I believe he would have beat Donald Trump in that election.”

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