New Jersey Police Arrest Antifa Rioters at ICE’s Delaney Hall

New Jersey police scooped up the Antifa rioters blocking ICE’s Delaney Hall detention center in Newark, NJ, late Sunday night.

“ZERO tolerance for rioters,” said a post from the Department of Homeland Security after the police arrested many of the Antifa rioters.

DHS officials displayed their success in shutting down the rioters, who have harassed the ICE facility for months.

The police intervention was made possible by New Jersey’s Democratic Gov. Mikie Sherrill.

She cracked down on the protestors once President Donald Trump’s homeland security chief, Markwayne Mullin, threatened to move customs officers out of the nearby Newark airport.

Sherrill’s concession was met with howls of protest from various Antifa and progressive groups — and a quiet mixture of anger and acceptance from Democratic legislators.

The tough action by state police drove the Antifa people away from the detention center and prompted lamentations from Antifa women.