Rep. Mary Miller Vows to Strip Power from ‘Unelected D.C. Bureaucrats’ After Surgeon General’s Gun Control Push

Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) blasted Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s gun control push on Tuesday morning and vowed to “strip power from Biden’s corrupt HHS and to cut all funding for…unelected D.C. bureaucrats” seeking to weaken Constitutional rights.

Breitbart News reported that Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) also criticized Murthy’s actions, noting that Murthy had intimated during his confirmation hearing that becoming involved in gun contr0l was not his focus.

In fact, during confirmation hearings Murthy indicated he was not interested in declaring gun violence a health crisis in order to push for gun control.

Surgeon General Dr. Vivek Murthy testifies before the Senate Finance Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Feb. 8, 2022, on youth mental health care. (Susan Walsh/AP)

Yet on June 25, 2024,  Murthy declared gun violence a “public health crisis” and used the declaration to push a ban on certain firearms and call for the implementation of universal background checks, among other controls.

Braun is calling for Senators to rally behind his Protecting the Right to Keep and Bear Arms Actwhich is designed to prohibit administration officials from “declaring a public health emergency to impose gun control.”

“Declaring a public health emergency does not give the Executive Branch the right to infringe upon the Second Amendment rights of Americans to defend themselves and their families,” Braun said, “and Congress must make this 100% clear in law so the rights of law-abiding citizens can’t be destroyed through the bureaucratic loophole that is opened by exploiting a crisis.”

