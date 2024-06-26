Rep. Mary Miller (R-IL) blasted Surgeon General Vivek Murthy’s gun control push on Tuesday morning and vowed to “strip power from Biden’s corrupt HHS and to cut all funding for…unelected D.C. bureaucrats” seeking to weaken Constitutional rights.

Miller used an X post to say:

🚨Joe Biden just announced he will use "public health emergency powers" to violate your Second Amendment rights. I will work to strip power from Biden's corrupt HHS and to cut all funding for the unelected DC bureaucrats who think they can violate your Constitutional rights! #2A https://t.co/O6u8Flct4n — Rep. Mary Miller (@RepMaryMiller) June 25, 2024

Breitbart News reported that Sen. Mike Braun (R-IN) also criticized Murthy’s actions, noting that Murthy had intimated during his confirmation hearing that becoming involved in gun contr0l was not his focus.

In fact, during confirmation hearings Murthy indicated he was not interested in declaring gun violence a health crisis in order to push for gun control.

Yet on June 25, 2024, Murthy declared gun violence a “public health crisis” and used the declaration to push a ban on certain firearms and call for the implementation of universal background checks, among other controls.

I asked Surgeon General Vivek Murthy at his confirmation hearing if he'd declare a public health emergency to institute gun control. He told me, “My focus is not on this issue." He did it today. Tell your Senator you support my bill to stop this unconstitutional overreach: pic.twitter.com/ZqnmNghTFq — Senator Mike Braun (@SenatorBraun) June 25, 2024

Braun is calling for Senators to rally behind his Protecting the Right to Keep and Bear Arms Act, which is designed to prohibit administration officials from “declaring a public health emergency to impose gun control.”

“Declaring a public health emergency does not give the Executive Branch the right to infringe upon the Second Amendment rights of Americans to defend themselves and their families,” Braun said, “and Congress must make this 100% clear in law so the rights of law-abiding citizens can’t be destroyed through the bureaucratic loophole that is opened by exploiting a crisis.”

