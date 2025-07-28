Update: FOX News is reporting that the number of shooting victims in Monday’s Manhattan attack now sits at six, two police officers among them. Earlier reports indicated two civilians and one officer were shot. Those same early reports indicated the police officer would survive, but FOX News is reporting one of the two wounded officers is deceased.

*****Original story below*****

At least three people were shot, including a police officer, in the lobby of a midtown Manhattan office that houses Blackstone and the NFL headquarters.

The shooting allegedly occurred around 6:30 p.m.

The New York Post reported that the gunman is dead — that he “turned the gun on himself” after shooting individuals.

NBC New York pointed out that the attacker was armed with an “assault” style rifle. Ironically, Mike-Bloomberg affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York as No. 4 in the country for stringent gun control in part because the state bans “assault weapons.”

New York also has heightened background check requirements, a red flag law, a ban on “high capacity” magazines and bump stocks, and many other gun controls.

This is a developing story.

