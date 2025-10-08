Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) boasted Tuesday about the gun controls she’s signed while in office, omitting the fact that none of them prevented the September 28 church attack.

Whitmer posted to X: “We’ve made some great progress, here in Michigan. I am proud to have signed into law universal background checks, safe storage, and extreme risk protection orders—but our work is not done.”

On the morning of September 28, the background checks, gun storage law, and red flag law did not prevent the Grand Blanc Township church attacker from shooting two people to death and wounded numerous others. He also set fire to the church, and two people died in the blaze.

Regardless of gun control’s failure to prevent the attack, Whitmer remained focused on securing even more gun laws, describing “gun violence” as an “epidemic,” adding, “Thoughts and prayers won’t save lives. Action will.”

If more gun laws were the solution, California could be the safest state in the Union. After all, California has more gun controls than any other state, and those controls include the three Whitmer is proud to have signed in Michigan. Nevertheless, Everytown for Gun Safety noted that an average of 3,333 people “die by guns” in California every year.

