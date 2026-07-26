12-Year-Old Son of Police Officer Shot, Killed in Gun-Controlled NYC

The 12-year-old son of a police sergeant was killed and two other people wounded in a shooting outside a Bronx bodega Saturday around 5:30 p.m.

The New York Post reported that there was a fight outside the bodega, followed by shots being fired. The 12-year-old had ridden his bike to the store to buy a ball “when he was struck by the stray bullet.”

The boy fell off his bike after being shot in his chest.

ABC 7 noted that surveillance video showed the boy clutching his chest, running into the bodega for help, then collapsing.

The two wounded individuals were “a 34-year-old man [who] was shot in the foot, and a 25-year-old [who] was shot in the backside.”

Mike Bloomberg-affiliated Everytown for Gun Safety ranks New York the No. 4 state in the country for gun control. The controls include an “assault weapons” ban, a “high capacity” magazine ban, a red flag law, gun storage rules, a concealed carry permit requirement, a bump stock ban, a “Glock switch” ban, and microstamping requirements for new pistols.

Moreover, NYC has more stringent controls, including greater limits on magazine capacity. Despite these controls, the 12-year-old son of a police sergeant was shot and killed on Saturday.

AWR Hawkins is an award-winning Second Amendment columnist for Breitbart News and the writer/curator of Down Range with AWR Hawkins, a weekly newsletter focused on all things Second Amendment, also for Breitbart News. He is the political analyst for Armed American Radio and the director of global marketing for Lone Star Hunts. He holds a PhD in Military History with a focus on the Vietnam War (brown water navy), U.S. Navy since Inception, the Civil War, and Early Modern Europe. He enjoys reading Philosophy and novels by Jack Carr and Nelson DeMille. He is a lever action man in an AR-15 world. Follow him on X: @awrhawkins. You can sign up to get Down Range at breitbart.com/downrange. Reach him directly at awrhawkins@breitbart.com.