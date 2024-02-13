South Africa Asks International Court of Justice to Prevent Israel Attack on Hamas in Rafah

South Africa has asked the International Court of Justice to issue a judicial opinion barring Israel from attacking the last Hamas battalions in Rafah, in the southern Gaza Strip, saying that such an attack, which would win the war, violates Palestinians’ rights.

The Times of Israel reported Tuesday on South Africa’s request — and South Africa’s recent history of flattering genocidal tyrants:

“The South African Government has made an urgent request to the International Court of Justice (ICJ) to consider whether the decision announced by Israel to extend its military operations in Rafah, which is the last refuge for surviving people in Gaza, requires that the court uses its power to prevent further imminent breach of the rights of Palestinians in Gaza,” reads a statement issued by a spokesperson for South African President Cyril Ramaphosa. … Earlier in January, Ramaphosa met with General Mohamed Dagalo, head of the Sudanese rebel militia Rapid Support Forces, which has been accused by the International Criminal Court’s (ICC) chief prosecutor of committing war crimes, including systematic massacres in Darfur, in recent months. Ramaphosa referred to Dagalo as “His Excellency President Mohamed Dagalo of Sudan” and was pictured shaking his hand and smiling, although the tweet was later deleted.

In January, South Africa argued at the International Court of Justice that Israel is committing “genocide” in Gaza — a claim that Israeli President Isaac Herzog called “a blood libel against the nation-state of the Jewish people” in the Wall Street Journal.

In today’s @WSJ, I write that the South African case at the ICJ, brought in support of Hamas, is a blood libel against the nation-state of the Jewish people—a shameful low for an international system that emerged from the ashes of the Holocaust. Amid the many demonstrable… — יצחק הרצוג Isaac Herzog (@Isaac_Herzog) February 12, 2024

South Africa’s request came just hours after a daring, and successful, Israeli raid to rescue two hostages from Hamas in Rafah. Israel is preparing a plan for evacuating civilians from Rafah before it pursues Hamas to destroy it, and end the war with victory.

