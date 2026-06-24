AMERICAN SOUNDTRACK: Firebrand Mary Kutter’s Poignant Birthday Tribute: ‘Through All the Hell and Glory Days You Stand Here With Amazing Grace’

It’s impossible to celebrate America’s 250 birthday without acknowledging the importance of the arts, culture, and storytelling. As part of Breitbart’s special coverage for the 250, we reached out to some of Nashville’s most talented songwriters and artists and asked them to write original songs that reflect how they feel about America. The acoustic performances you will see mark the first time these songs have been heard by anyone and the first time these songs have been performed by their respective writers-artists. Breitbart has teamed up with SiriusXM to create a special broadcast that will air as we approach July 4 that will showcase all these songs consecutively. We are proud to present our readers with what we are calling American Soundtrack.

One of the most fundamental principles upon which Breitbart News was founded was to give a voice to the voiceless. No new artist on the Nashville scene embraces this concept more than Kentucky-raised Mary Kutter. Known for unfiltered narratives, Kutter sings about what others won’t and she does it with an explosive mix of country and rock. As an artist, she’s surpassed 13 million streams and 547 million views and her album hasn’t even debuted yet. As a writer, she has written for huge country artists such as Nate Smith and Bailey Zimmerman, including chart-topping and platinum-certified records like “Wreckage” for Smith, which as Kutter told us “never went to radio” but still became a platinum success.

Seems like a natural to be part of our B America 250 American Soundtrack. Now, enter grammy-nominated songwriter Michael Dulaney, who has had over 150 cuts, more than 25 singles, and 7 number one songs to date. His songs have been recorded by some of country music’s biggest names: Jason Aldean, Faith Hill, Blake Shelton, Rascal Flatts, Kenny Chesney, and Reba McEntire to name a few. Rounding out the writing team for Your Birthday is up-and-coming writer-producer-vocalist Cooper Bascom, who after signing a publishing deal with Peer Music, has landed two songs on Lee Brice’s upcoming record.

Together, they came up with a poignant musical tribute to a country that isn’t perfect, but as the lyrics state, “For all those dreams you planted in your fields, it’s worth the rain.”

Kutter set the scene about their writing session by heaping praise on Dulaney, the veteran songwriter in the room with her and Bascom. “He has been such a blessing. He’s just such a great human. So talented… so humble as well. We’ve made the joke, Cooper and I have, that we are two little puppy dogs in the room… and he (Dulaney) never treats anyone like that.”

Bascom added that Dulaney came into the room that day with an idea for a song that captures “the beauty of a moment that isn’t just about the end of something… it’s not final, a birthday is this and so much more.” Bascom added “and so to approach America with that lens and that perspective I think is gonna be pretty cool.”

What’s also really cool is a veteran songwriter teaming up with a couple of talented young ones united by love of country to create such a beautiful song like Your Birthday.

FOLLOW Mary Kutter on Spotify and Instagram

FOLLOW Michael Dulaney on Instagram

FOLLOW Cooper Bascom on Instagram

YOUR BIRTHDAY

Written by Michael Dulaney, Cooper Bascum, Mary Kutter

Performed by Mary Kutter, Cooper Bascum

It’s your birthday

Getting older is a blessing or a curse

Are you happy where you are

Or miss where you were

Tell me the truth

It’s your birthday

Through all your good intentions and bad mistakes

I hope you know my world is a better place

All because of you

I’ve heard it said that nothin’ lasts forever

But somehow every year you prove ‘em wrong

Through all the hell and glory days

You stand here with amazing grace

Still goin’ strong

On your birthday

Do the purple mountains and those amber waves

Still make you proud and take your breath away

Pour the champagne

On your birthday

When you look back do you see a mighty yield

For all those dreams you planted in your fields

It’s worth the rain

I’ve heard it said that nothin’ lasts forever

But somehow every year you prove ‘em wrong

Through all the hell and glory days

You stand here with amazing grace

Still goin’ strong

And when I’m gone

I hope you carry on

Keep standin’ strong

On and on

I’ve heard it said that nothin’ lasts forever

But somehow every year you prove ‘em wrong

Through all the hell and glory days

You stand here with amazing grace

Still goin’ strong

FOLLOW JON KAHN ON INSTAGRAM