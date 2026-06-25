As part of Breitbart’s America 250 coverage, we proudly present American Tributes. This special section showcases original videos sent to us from members of Congress, the Cabinet, and the Administration… all thematically connected by one simple premise: love of country.

In a video for Breitbart News’s American Tributes project, Sen. Todd Young (R-IN) spoke about how the character of people in America consists of people who are “casual,” free, and proud, people who “bow to no one.” Young also spoke about how Americans were “fiercely competitive,” while also celebrating people’s differences.

“What I love about America is the character of our people,” Young shared. “We are casual, we are small ‘d’ democratic, we are free, we are proud, we bow to no one, we’re fiercely competitive, we celebrate our differences at our very best, and we win.”

“We’re committed to winning collectively and individually, and so those are among the things that I think of when I think of the character of the American people,” Young continued.

Young pointed out that “it’s not like that everywhere” in the world and encouraged Americans to “celebrate who we are collectively and individually.”

Young’s comments come as people across the nation are preparing to celebrate the 250th anniversary of the United States’ founding.

The organization Freedom 250 announced in April that a “Great American State Fair” would be held on the National Mall in Washington, DC, from June 25 to July 10 to celebrate the nation’s founding.

The National Park Service also announced earlier this year that fireworks would be returning to the Mount Rushmore National Memorial on July 3 after not occurring for five years.