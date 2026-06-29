AMERICAN SOUNDTRACK: Grammy Award-Winner Andrea Pearson Says ‘It’s for Me and You’ Inspired By Becoming an American Citizen: ‘I wouldn’t Trade It for Anything’

It’s impossible to celebrate America’s 250th birthday without acknowledging the importance of the arts, culture, and storytelling. As part of Breitbart’s special coverage for the 250, we reached out to some of Nashville’s most talented songwriters and artists and asked them to write original songs that reflect how they feel about America. The acoustic performances you will see mark the first time these songs have been heard by anyone and the first time these songs have been performed by their respective writers-artists. Breitbart has teamed up with SiriusXM to create a special broadcast that will air as we approach July 4th that will showcase all these songs consecutively. We are proud to present our readers with what we are calling American Soundtrack.

One of the greatest things about this country is that you can do anything you want to do. If you want to be a singer-songwriter, you can…or a painter…a music video director, a photographer, an actress…or if you felt like winning a grammy, you could do that, too. Canadian-born Andrea Pearson is, and has done all of those things.

If that’s not enough, Pearson was a finalist on CMT’s Next Superstar, has performed at the Grand Ole Opry numerous times, and has shared the stage with the likes of Reba, Martina McBride, Vince Gill, Brandy Clark, and Lee Ann Womack. A true Renaissance woman with a deep love of the country of which she’s now a citizen. And we think that’s pretty cool.

For her contribution to Breitbart-SiriusXM’s B 250 American Soundtrack, Pearson got together with two award-winning songwriters: Brian White and Bill Whyte….no relation. Brian White is one of the most celebrated songwriters in Nashville, having garnered 16 #1 songs, 2 Dove awards for Song of the Year, with his most recent #1 Blame it on You for Jason Aldean. He’s written songs recorded by many country stars ranging from Aldean to Trace Adkins to Rascal Flats and so many others.

Rounding out the musical threesome was Bill Whyte whose credits include a couple #1s and big songs covering diverse genres, including Christian Contemporary, Bluegrass, Gospel Bluegrass, and comedy. He’s performed with equally diverse talents like Jeff Dunham, Crystal Gale, Little Big Town, and Larry the Cable Guy.

The 3 songwriters have collaborated many times in the past and according to Pearson, once they got in the room for this project, It’s for Me and You, fell out in about 90 minutes. She told us that the inspiration for the song came from her journey to American citizenship: “I moved here and got my citizenship in 2015. So, I did the whole process and went to Memphis to take the test and came back to Nashville to do the little swear in.”

And then she added, “from the moment I moved here, it felt like home. I just love it and the people I’ve met…I wouldn’t trade it for the world.”

IT’S FOR ME AND YOU

Written by Bill Whyte, Brian White, and Andrea Pearson

Performed by Andrea Pearson and DaRon Maughon



She’s held that torch for a hundred years and more

Give me your tired, give me your poor

They’re still coming, they’re still coming

We all imagine just what we can be

Living in the land of the brave and free

If you chase it, you can make it

In America

Because Americas

For the dreamers, the believers

When the hard times come we ain’t leavers

Oh oh oh oh oh

It’s for the fighters, freedom riders

Together standing by your siders

Oh oh oh oh oh

It’s the red white and blue

It’s for me and you

For the guy dropping seeds in an Oklahoma field

Pittsburgh iron worker, pouring steel

It’s the teacher, it’s the preacher

The girl from Abilene, who earned her wings to fly

A high school dancer under Broadway lights

The all nighters, 9 to 5’ers

From sea to sea , It will always be

For the dreamers, the believers

When the hard times come we ain’t leavers

Oh oh oh oh oh

It’s for the fighters, freedom riders

Together standing by your siders

Oh oh oh oh oh

It’s the red white and blue

It’s for me and you

250 years still going strong

Under amber skies where we belong

All the dreamers, the believers

When the hard times come we ain’t leavers

Oh oh oh oh oh

It’s for the fighters, freedom riders

Together standing by your siders

Oh oh oh oh oh

It’s where dreams come true

It’s red white and blue

Its for me and you