President Donald Trump on Monday shared an image of a golden bald eagle adorning the White House, the post coming as America readies to celebrate its 250th birthday on Saturday.

In his social media post, Trump wrote, “A Golden Gift to the White House for its 250th Birthday Year!” along with a picture of the eagle:

The image of the eagle attached to the Truman Balcony appeared to be AI-generated, according to People, which pointed to photographs taken by Andrew Leyden, a freelance photographer, after the president shared the image.

“This is what the Truman Balcony looks like at 9:30pm Monday night,” Leyden wrote in a post on X:

However, Trump’s post highlighted the significance of the bald eagle, which is America’s iconic national symbol.

“As the United States prepares to celebrate 250 years of independence on July 4, 2026, one symbol rises above the rest. A bird that is fierce, feathered, and was almost lost to history,” according to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service:

The America 250 celebration invites us to reflect on our nation’s journey: where we’ve been, what we’ve protected, and who we’ve become. And no story captures that narrative better than the bald eagle. Nearly wiped from the skies of the lower 48 states, the bald eagle’s comeback is a distinctly American tale of resilience. It’s a reminder that our values of freedom, strength, and determination, are part of the fabric of this great nation.

It is interesting to note that President Harry Truman in 1948 launched a major reconstruction of the White House’s interior, “expanding its foundation and footprint — preserving only its exterior walls. The Truman Balcony provided the first family with a private outdoor space and enhanced the building’s aesthetics,” the White House’s website read.

Truman’s grandson, Clifton Truman Daniel, in 2020 told the White House Historical Association his grandfather was a “good president” who had a “good sense of humor and good common sense.”

Daniel said that during Truman’s presidency, the White House was in need of care and updates.

When renovations began, Daniel said, “My grandfather would not let them touch the stone exterior because the White House is a symbol of this country, a symbol of our democracy. Outside space was very important to him, which is why my grandfather built the Truman balcony out of funds he had saved, his White House budget. They enjoyed it and so have presidential families ever since.”

“I think the greatest lesson he showed this country was showing us all that a farmer, a small businessman, a soldier, can rise to the highest office in this land and do a better job of it than almost anybody else,” he added:

Along with cleaning up monuments and reducing crime in Washington, DC, President Trump has also undertaken renovation efforts at the White House.

In July of 2025, he announced plans to expand the complex with a $200 million, privately funded ballroom that would solve space constraints while also preserving the home, Breitbart News reported.

“The current structure at 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue was mostly reconstructed 73 years ago by Harry Truman,” the outlet noted in October while also highlighting the fact it has endured so much over the years but remains a special place in the hearts of citizens.